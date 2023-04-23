Advertise
Officials: 6 mutilated cows found dead with tongues cut out

Texas officials said six cows were found dead and mutilated along a highway.
Texas officials said six cows were found dead and mutilated along a highway.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Six mutilated cows were found dead on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities announced this week.

While investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Similar mutilations have been reported around the U.S. and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the sheriff’s office said.

The 6-year-old cow was found with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” removing the hide around one side of the animal’s mouth, authorities said. The tongue was also removed, with no blood spill. Ranchers reported no predators or birds had scavenged the remains, the Sheriff’s office said.

The cows were found in similar conditions, but in two instances, additional external organs were taken, the Sheriff’s office said.

Each cow was mutilated in a different location and there were no signs of struggle, the grass was undisturbed and there were no footprints or tire tracks discovered around the deceased cows, according to the post.

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.

Madison County Sheriff officials did not respond on Sunday to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

