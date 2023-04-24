12th annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn

Advertise
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 12th annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride took place over the weekend in Auburn.

Two-sport athlete and Alabama native, Bo Jackson, made his way to the Plains for his 12th annual charity event - where thousands of people participated.

Bo Jackson hosted his 12th annual charity bike ride also known as Bo Bikes Bama where thousands of people are participating in the event.

“I got the hiccups if anybody got a cure will get a suitcase full of money,” said Bo Jackson.

The Bo Bikes Bama 60 mile ride started bright and early Saturday morning, April 22.

“This is all for a good cause, this wouldn’t be possible without you all,” said Jackson.

Jackson started this ride to honor those lives that were lost during the 2011 tornado - claiming the lives of 240 Alabamians. During that time, Jackson spent five days following the path of where disaster struck to help families affected.

“I wanted to do it ever since he started it, so probably 10 or 12 years ago after the tornado came through the state of Alabama to help support,” said Jackson.

Money raised during Bo Bikes Bama goes straight to supporting the Alabama Governor’s Emergency Relief fund that repairs homes affected during disasters and funds community storm shelters.

Jackson hopes to inspire everyone to contribute to the cause.

“Bo does a great job his support staff does a great job one of the best run rides I’ve ever participated in.”

Jackson says he hopes the number of rider continues to grow every year.

“It’s packed like this every year and everybody loves it, they love the riding track they love the fact that there is not too many hills and everybody just has fun.”

If anyone was wondering Jackson made it through the 60 and 20 mile rides aside the major hiccups

“I see you still have the hiccups,” Reagan said.

“Yes I still have them I told you a suitcase full of money to cure them,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

