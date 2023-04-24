Advertise
Coley McCraney testifies he knew Beasley before murders

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His attorneys David Harrison (to his left) and Andrew Scarborough (ahead with satchel) accompany him(wtvy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The prosecution has rested its case in the closely watched murder trial of Coley McCraney. Monday, the defense began calling witnesses to the stand, including Coley McCraney himself.

McCraney testified that he knew J.B. Beasley prior to the night they met at the gas station. According to McCraney, he met Beasley a month before the crime at a mall in Dothan, saying he gave her his mother’s number because he did not have a home phone and, since he had a girlfriend, he did not want to be paged by Beasley.

McCraney says the two made plans to meet whenever they could. On July 31, 1999, McCraney says they made plans to meet at the Big Little at 10 p.m., but she did not show. On his way home, McCraney says he was having car trouble and pulled into the Big Little and saw Beasley and Hawlett, adding that he offered to show them a different way to get back to 231.

McCraney then testified that he and the girls drove to where his truck was parked, at another gas station, and Beasley asked to see the inside of his truck. McCraney said one thing led to another and the two had sex. He then says the girls dropped him off close to home.

When cross-examined by Attorney General Steve Marshall, McCraney testified that he never told anyone publicly that he had met the girls.

McCraney also admitted under cross-examination that since he was a long-haul truck driver, no one knew when he would be back home, adding that he did not have a set schedule. McCraney said Beasley did not have his schedule or pager number and would call his mother’s house phone randomly on the weekends.

Cross-examination of McCraney will continue following a brief lunch break.

McCraney could be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole if convicted.

