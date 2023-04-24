Dothan man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2020 Florida murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of a woman at a restaurant in Jackson County, Florida.

According to a release from the Office of the State Attorney, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, 21-year-old Trayvon Leon Dorsey pled no contest earlier on Monday to the charge of 2nd degree Murder with a Firearm for the 2020 shooting at a Hardee’s in Graceville that killed Shannon Weatherington.

Following his no contest plea, Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia adjudicated Dorsey as guilty, and per a plea agreement he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the first 25 being minimum-mandatory.

Prior to Dorsey’s plea, Jackson County Chief Prosecutor Shalla Jefcoat was prepared to present witnesses and evidence that proved Dorsey shot Weatherington twice after a botched marijuana purchase in the restroom of the restaurant on November 21, 2020. Evidence showed Dorsey to be in possession of counterfeit money, which he used to pay for a haircut earlier that day, and counterfeit bills were found in Weatherington’s possession by Graceville Police.

Counterfeit money was also found in the car Dorsey fled the scene in and in his home, with police also discovering the .38-caliber pistol used in the shooting. All the circumstantial evidence, along with witness testimony and video evidence, pointed to a clear picture of the situation, according to Jefcoat, where Dorsey attempted to pay for the drugs with the fake money, Weatherington noticed the bills to be unauthentic as Dorsey attempted to leave, and Dorsey reacted by turning back and shooting Weatherington twice.

“This is a significant case, as any homicide is, but it happened in public in a place where people have a right to feel safe,” Jefcoat said. “And it shows that whatever the circumstances, verbal disputes cannot be settled by gunfire and deadly force. And when that happens, justice will be served.”

According to Jefcoat, evidence gathered by Graceville Police and former State Attorney’s Office Investigator Jeremy Pelfrey, as well as additional witness testimony, pointed to a co-defendant having helped set up the attempted purchase between Dorsey and Weatherington. The unnamed co-defendant also reportedly drove the getaway car following the shooting.

Dorsey, who is also listed to have previously lived in Cuthbert, Georgia, was also facing Attempted Murder and Possession of an Altered Firearm charges in Dothan from August 2020 for a shooting on South Appletree Street.

