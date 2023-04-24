Dothan Woman Charged with Torture, Willful Abuse of a Child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman has been charged with torture, willful abuse of a minor after police investigated a complaint.

According to Dothan Police officials, on Friday, April 21, the Dothan Police Department began investigating a complaint of torture, willful abuse of a child that occurred in the 1700 block of South Alice Street.

As a result, investigators determined there was probable cause to believe Lashananda Tamarra Kee tortured, willfully abused, cruelly beat, or otherwise willfully maltreated a child under the age of 18.

Lashananda Tamarra Kee, 44 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Torture, Willful Abuse of a Child. Her bond was set at $15,000.00.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and the Alabama juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released about this matter.

