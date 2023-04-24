Advertise
East Alabama law enforcement agencies form gun crimes task force

August 2022 file photo of evidence shared by Auburn police shared during a criminal investigation. The newly formed Metro Gun Crimes Task Force will combine resources from multiple Lee County agencies to focus on reducing gun crimes.(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Lee County have partnered to form the Metro Gun Crimes Task Force, which will combine resources from each agency, allowing teams to focus on reducing gun crimes in the Lee County area.

The agencies include the Auburn Police Department, Opelika Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

“Local law enforcement agencies partnering to address and prevent gun crimes is a proactive effort that can’t be measured, but will be impactful. We are grateful for the partnership,” said Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson.

In November, the Auburn Police Department was awarded a $254,000 federal “Project Safe Neighborhood” grant designed to help law enforcement reduce gun crimes in the community through innovative technology and procedures. Through the grant, APD obtained advanced forensic equipment and enrolled in the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

The NIBIN is a nationwide network that will allow MGCTF investigators to rapidly track and link seized firearm evidence to other crimes across the Southeast.

For example, if investigators seize a shell casing from a crime scene in any of their respective jurisdictions, they can rapidly enter the evidence into NIBIN and potentially connect the case to another crime committed with the same firearm in a neighboring city, county or state.

“As the Police Chief for the City of Opelika, I am always looking for ways to make our city safer. By coordinating our enforcement efforts, this task force becomes a force multiplier for our local agencies. By combining efforts and working together we hope to drastically reduce the number of illegal guns that are on the streets in our communities,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said.

While housed at APD, all agencies participating in the MGCTF will have investigators trained in the use of NIBIN with 24/7 access to the system.

In addition to that training, all officers participating in the MGCTF will be required to attend training focused on legal issues, de-escalation techniques, Implicit Bias awareness and proper tactics for criminal interdiction and patrol.

