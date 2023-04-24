Families give their well-wishes to soldiers before their deployment overseas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the 128th Military Police Company hosted its deployment ceremony at the Marshall Institute at the Space and Rocket Center.

It served as an opportunity for families to share one last moment with their loved ones before the start of a new journey this week. About 20 soldiers will be headed to Kosovo to serve as NATO peacekeepers.

“We always like to say it’s for the family members and the friends because a lot of times they don’t know what they sign up for when we sign on the dotted line,” said Lieutenant Timothy Lett. “A lot of people forget about them when they think about us and so we want to have these types of ceremonies to say thank you to those family members and friends and really try to honor them through this time.”

Lett says it’s tough for soldiers to leave their families behind, but these ceremonies are always more about the families rather than the soldiers.

He says one of the hardest things for soldiers to do is balance their time with their family and time serving the nation.

“We have two careers essentially and so turning that switch on and off honestly can be a challenge sometimes,” Lett continued. “Making sure that you’re being intentional with your family when you’re with them -- when you’re off and when you’re not doing army things or when you’re not at work -- trying to fit in a little bit of family time, that’s probably the most challenging thing to be totally honest.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.