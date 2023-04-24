Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Families give their well-wishes to soldiers before their deployment overseas

First Sgt. David Champaigne, first sergeant of the 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th...
First Sgt. David Champaigne, first sergeant of the 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, leads the Soldiers in the Soldiers Creed, during a departure ceremony in the post theater at Gillis W. Long Center on March 25, 2023. The 756th MCAS is organized into three platoons: Treatment, Ambulance, and Headquarters. It is comprised of medical occupation specialties such as surgeons, doctors, physician assistants, nurses, combat medics, radiology technicians, dental technicians, and vehicle and generator mechanics. The 756th will conduct mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying to Europe. They will provide medical and logistics support throughout Poland. The 756th Medical Company Area Support is ready to “Protect What Matters” whenever and wherever they are asked to serve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet)(Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet | Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the 128th Military Police Company hosted its deployment ceremony at the Marshall Institute at the Space and Rocket Center.

It served as an opportunity for families to share one last moment with their loved ones before the start of a new journey this week. About 20 soldiers will be headed to Kosovo to serve as NATO peacekeepers.

“We always like to say it’s for the family members and the friends because a lot of times they don’t know what they sign up for when we sign on the dotted line,” said Lieutenant Timothy Lett. “A lot of people forget about them when they think about us and so we want to have these types of ceremonies to say thank you to those family members and friends and really try to honor them through this time.”

Lett says it’s tough for soldiers to leave their families behind, but these ceremonies are always more about the families rather than the soldiers.

He says one of the hardest things for soldiers to do is balance their time with their family and time serving the nation.

“We have two careers essentially and so turning that switch on and off honestly can be a challenge sometimes,” Lett continued. “Making sure that you’re being intentional with your family when you’re with them -- when you’re off and when you’re not doing army things or when you’re not at work -- trying to fit in a little bit of family time, that’s probably the most challenging thing to be totally honest.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
The 187th Fighter Wing is divesting its F-16 jets as it prepares to field the F-35A Lightning...
187th Fighter Wing bids farewell to F-16 jets
The tight knit community of Dadeville is leaning heavily on its faith as a week passes since...
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was among multiple mayors to visit with President Joe Biden on...
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed meets President Biden in the Oval Office
Residents of Brantleyville say the train tracks are damaging their cars because they are so...
‘This is tearing people’s cars up:’ Brantleyville residents asking for train tracks to get repaved
Kyl Busch wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in double overtime
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital