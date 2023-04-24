Great start to the new workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mainly quiet start to the new workweek will occur before things turn active by Wednesday. The only exception would be a random passing shower or sprinkle early this morning.

Otherwise we will be entirely dry through at least Wednesday morning. Skies will start cloudy today before turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool by late April standards in the lower 70s.

Scattered rain and storms are likely Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tomorrow. Temperatures will start cool in the upper 40s and finish a little bit warmer in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees. A better chance of rain and storms will occur Thursday into Thursday night as an area of low pressure swings on through.

Depending on how this system evolves and progresses, there could be some strong storm potential. This is just something we’re monitoring at this point, not something to be concerned about.

Rain and storms are likely Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Conditions dry out briefly Friday into Saturday before another system arrives late Saturday into Saturday night. This one will bring a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms with it.

I would not worry about Saturday plans at this time; just know the chance of rain is at least there later in the day Saturday. Things will dry right back out for the second half of the weekend with cooler temperatures.

Rain and storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will go from near 80 on Thursday, to the upper 70s on Friday, to the lower 80s on Saturday, back into the lower 70s for Sunday. Some upper 40s are even possible as you wake up next Sunday morning!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.