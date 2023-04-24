HomeTown Tours: WSFA 12 News heads to Troy!

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is again taking our news on the road and this time, we’re headed to Pike County.

During our Hometown Tour, our crews will highlight some of the happenings around the city of Troy, including the TroyFest Art & Craft Festival. We will also catch up with what’s new/happening with the city of Troy and Troy University.

Join us for the start of the tour Today in Alabama and then again at WSFA 12 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

