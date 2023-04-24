Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

HomeTown Tours: WSFA 12 News heads to Troy!

This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is again taking our news on the road and this time, we’re headed...
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is again taking our news on the road and this time, we’re headed to Pike County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is again taking our news on the road and this time, we’re headed to Pike County.

During our Hometown Tour, our crews will highlight some of the happenings around the city of Troy, including the TroyFest Art & Craft Festival. We will also catch up with what’s new/happening with the city of Troy and Troy University.

Join us for the start of the tour Today in Alabama and then again at WSFA 12 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
The 187th Fighter Wing is divesting its F-16 jets as it prepares to field the F-35A Lightning...
187th Fighter Wing bids farewell to F-16 jets
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
The tight knit community of Dadeville is leaning heavily on its faith as a week passes since...
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting

Latest News

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Coley McCraney testifies he knew Beasley before murders
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
12th annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn
12th annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting