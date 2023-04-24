Advertise
‘It’s all shocking’: Family forced to evacuate home after neighboring houses slide off cliff

A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a cliff.
By Ayanna Likens
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DRAPER CITY, Utah (KSL) – A Utah community is coming together after a landslide on Saturday forced families to evacuate.

Two homes slid off a cliff this past weekend in Draper City, prompting neighbors to leave their homes just to be safe.

Jamie Hansen was on a walk with her husband when they witnessed the first landslide that took down their neighbors’ home.

Hansen said the landslides came in a series, followed by the cracking and popping of the houses as they slid down the cliffside.

Hours after witnessing the terrifying event, the Hansens were told they would need to evacuate their home in the case of another slide.

“It’s all shocking,” Jamie Hansen said. “But we obviously have been worried and expecting something for a long time, so the imminent-like emergency nature of it makes sense but at the same feels strange.”

As they received the devastating news, their community rallied behind them.

“Strangers, neighbors, friends, ward members, everyone has asked what they can do to help, which I’m very grateful for,” Hansen said. “So I was like, you know what, I guess bring boxes. So, we have boxes and lots of people.”

Kevin Hallstrom is one of nearly 80 people who came out to help. He said making the decision to lend a hand was easy.

“The whole neighborhood has come out because they are such an incredible family,” Hallstrom said. “I think that’s just the Utah spirit. We are just here, and we’re all in this together, and we have to help out each other.”

The Hansens said they have been overwhelmed by the support and hope no other family has to go through this.

“I just hope we can get this resolved and cleaned up as quick as possible and not have any other families affected,” Jamie Hansen said.

City officials have blamed the landslide on the melting snowpack. They said other homes in the neighborhood will be inspected to make sure they’re structurally sound.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

