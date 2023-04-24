Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in double overtime

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Kyle Busch escaped a chaotic double overtime finish and crossed the finish line first at Talladega to capture his second career victory at the superspeedway and first in 15 years.

Busch started the Geico 500 in 17th place and capitalized on a last-lap crash that involved front-runner and Mobile native Bubba Wallace.

The first overtime attempt featured Ross Chastain making an aggressive move to the inside, resulting in Noah Gragson getting spun, collecting multiple cars.

The second overtime got off to a much better start. Coming around on the last lap Bubba Wallace who was leading and used some aggressive blocking maneuvers, which ultimately resulted in him being spun by Ryan Blaney.

”When I saw Bubba start to get turned a little bit in the middle of the corner, I just shot low ‘cause I knew he was gonna come down. And I’ve been hit in the right rear before and shot back up the racetrack, and I didn’t want no part of that,” said Busch.

Blaney was able to keep the car straight and went on to finish second, while Wallace finished a disappointing 28th place after running up front the majority of the day.

Chase Elliott started the race really strong, winning the first stage of the race and was running up front on the final lap of the second stage before Aric Almirola used a great move to take the stage win by a bumper.

Chase Briscoe had early trouble spinning on pit road and having a wheel lock-up bringing out the caution. He would end up losing a lap and seemed to be out of contention.

Briscoe stormed back and was able to get his lap back. He would end up finishing an impressive fourth place.

Superspeedway races always come with highs and lows for drivers, and for Kyle Busch, that’s no different.

”For me, I think any time that I’ve ever finished here with minimal damage or no damage, I’ve finished in the top 3 or 4. So, every other time it’s always been crash somehow,” Busch said. “Just fortunate to get through the messes today and not get caught up in any of those. To be able to power through and take the lead on that final lap, and they all got crossed up.”

Kyle Busch and the #8 RCR team celebrate a victory at the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (WSFA)

The win was Busch’s second of the season, and he now sits 8th in the driver standings after 10 races.

Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series is the “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, Apr. 30.

