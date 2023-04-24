Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawsuit seeks $30 million from Dothan police shooting

A Dothan police officer was shot while on-duty April 20, 2021.
A Dothan police officer was shot while on-duty April 20, 2021.(Source: WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A $30 million lawsuit against the city of Dothan alleges officers used excessive force when they killed Duward Baker, who police shot two years ago. Next-of-kin Curlene Hodge filed the suit in federal court last week.

Hodge alleges that officers shot Baker multiple times about eight to 10 blocks from where one of them had pulled him over during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The lawsuit states that the officer claims he saw a gun in Baker’s car and followed him after the stop for a few blocks before a “calvary” of police officers formed a barricade where one or more officers shot Baker.

Police have another side to that story.

The day of the shooting Dothan Police Chief Will Benny told News4 that Baker fired at officers after fleeing the stop, wounding one officer and giving others no reasonable choice but to shoot back.

Hodge’s lawsuit claims those officers used excessive force, and supervisors had not adequately trained them to handle such matters.

An independent investigation and review by the Houston County District Attorney Office revealed determined Baker’s shooting was justified.

She filed the lawsuit pro se.

Following the shooting, officials listed the deceased as Doward Baker, not Duward Baker as is reflected in the lawsuit.

The officer wounded by Baker recovered.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
The 187th Fighter Wing is divesting its F-16 jets as it prepares to field the F-35A Lightning...
187th Fighter Wing bids farewell to F-16 jets
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
The tight knit community of Dadeville is leaning heavily on its faith as a week passes since...
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting

Latest News

Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
Ashleigh Tidwell teaches second grade at Redland Elementary School.
Redland Elementary School teacher: ‘I have the best job’
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is again taking our news on the road and this time, we’re headed...
HomeTown Tours: WSFA 12 News heads to Troy!
Lashananda Tamarra Kee Dothan City Jail booking photo
Dothan Woman Charged with Torture, Willful Abuse of a Child
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Coley McCraney testifies he knew Beasley before murders