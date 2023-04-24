Advertise
Quiet start to the new workweek, but changes arrive soon

Dry conditions last through Wednesday morning
Lots of ups and downs for the last week of April... Amanda has the latest hour-by-hour forecast!
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mainly quiet start to the new workweek will occur before things turn active by Wednesday. The only exception would be a random passing shower or sprinkle early this morning... by later on this afternoon we see most of our clouds clear, but afternoon temperatures still remain cooler than normal.

Temperatures will be cool by late April standards in the lower 70s.

Scattered rain and storms are likely Wednesday.
Scattered rain and storms are likely Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tomorrow. Temperatures will start cool in the upper 40s and finish a little bit warmer in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees. A better chance of rain and storms will occur Thursday into Thursday night as an area of low pressure swings on through.

Depending on how this system evolves and progresses, there could be some strong storm potential. This is just something we’re monitoring at this point, not something to be concerned about.

Rain and storms are likely Thursday.
Rain and storms are likely Thursday.(WSFA 12 News)

Conditions dry out briefly Friday into Saturday before another system arrives late Saturday into Saturday night. This one will bring a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms with it.

I would not worry about Saturday plans at this time; just know the chance of rain is at least there later in the day Saturday. Things will dry right back out for the second half of the weekend with cooler temperatures.

Warming up and seeing an increased coverage of rain by midweek... some storms are possible...
Warming up and seeing an increased coverage of rain by midweek... some storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday!(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will go from near 80 on Thursday, to the upper 70s on Friday, to the lower 80s on Saturday, back into the lower 70s for Sunday. Some upper 40s are even possible as you wake up next Sunday morning!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

