Redland Elementary School teacher: ‘I have the best job’

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Ashleigh Tidwell teaches second grade at Redland Elementary School. Right across the hall, in a different classroom, you can find her daughter. She’s also in the second grad.e.

“I get to see her all throughout the day,” Tidwell said. “it’s one of the perks of the job; getting to be around your baby while you’re at work.”

Just one of the many perks of being a school teacher, she said. She enjoys seeing her daughter and working with the 20 plus kids in her classroom and their 20 different personalities.

“They’re at a beautiful age where they’re still innocent, but their minds are starting to mature,” Tidwell said. “They can do a little bit more complicated things so it’s really nice.”

She’s been teaching for 12 years now and said she loves Redland Elementary School. With the ongoing teacher shortage, Ashleigh Tidwell hopes more people will come into the classroom and embrace this wonderful profession.

“This truly is the best job so if there is anyone who’s interested, you should definitely pursue it. You’ll never know the impact that you have,” Tidwell said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.