Second Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital bed

“We were all like partying and singing to a song and everything was normal,” recalled Bre Hutchinson. Then the shots rang out
Bre Hutchinson, 16, was in attendance at the birthday party and remains hospitalized.
Bre Hutchinson, 16, was in attendance at the birthday party and remains hospitalized.(Source: Bre Hutchinson)
By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - While families and friends across Alabama continue to mourn the four lives taken during Dadeville’s mass shooting, many of the injured victims are still fighting for their lives or to return to a sense of normalcy.

“We were all like partying and singing to a song and everything was normal,” recalled Bre Hutchinson, 16, who was in attendance at the birthday party and who remains hospitalized. What happened that night is something Hutchinson says no kid should have to worry about.

“The shots went off and it happened when we were all in a circle,” she recalled, “and then they went off and I looked up and just saw the gun fire, the color of the fire, everybody started running.”

Hutchinson says someone who was at the party rushed her to the hospital where she continues to recover from injuries caused by a gunshot wound to the hip.

“I had surgery on my stomach and the gunshot injured my pelvic bone and fractured my pelvic bone,” Hutchinson confirmed.

Doctors left the bullet in her hip for safety reasons, something she will have to live with forever, along with the trauma.

“It scares me to like even think about going to a party again,” the teen admitted.

Hutchinson has at least six weeks of therapy ahead of her to be able to walk again. Her mom, who has stayed by her side, said she’s just thankful Bre is still alive.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting. They will appear in court on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Hutchinson with her medical expenses.

