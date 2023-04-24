Advertise
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a Taylor Swift concert.
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a Taylor Swift concert.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A Taylor Swift fan was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from her concert in Houston early Saturday morning, according to police and family members.

Houston police said Jacob Lewis, 20, and his sister were having car trouble on the way home from the concert at NRG Stadium.

Police said their vehicle became disabled on the main lanes of the freeway. Lewis, who was driving, got out of the vehicle and attempted to push it from behind while his sister stayed in the car.

Police said Lewis and the car were then struck by an oncoming vehicle. Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to their father Steve Lewis, the sister sustained only minor bruises and scrapes.

“His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts,” Steve Lewis wrote in a public Facebook post.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Jacob Lewis was identified as Alan Bryant Hayes, 34. Houston police said Hayes did not stop and fled the scene. However, he was followed by another driver until he eventually came to a stop and then attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Houston police said Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated (3rd offense) and failure to stop and render aid.
Houston police said Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated (3rd offense) and failure to stop and render aid.(Houston Police Department)

Officers eventually took Hayes into custody. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Houston police said Hayes is charged with felony driving while intoxicated (3rd offense) and failure to stop and render aid.

Steve Lewis said his son was set to begin his sophomore year in the musical theater program at Sam Houston State University this fall.

His father went on to write that Jacob Lewis loved theater, choir, dance, video games, books and music.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Jacob Lewis’ funeral.

Fellow Taylor Swift fans appear to be donating in waves of $13, the singer’s favorite number. Many are also commenting, “long live,” which is a reference to one of her songs.

