‘This is tearing people’s cars up:’ Brantleyville residents asking for train tracks to get repaved

Residents of Brantleyville say the train tracks are damaging their cars because they are so...
Residents of Brantleyville say the train tracks are damaging their cars because they are so rough.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in one Shelby County neighborhood are frustrated with railroad tracks damaging their cars.

This is at the Lacey/Brantleyville Crossing, the same area where people were trapped inside and outside the neighborhood for over five hours on April 19 when a train wouldn’t move.

“This is tearing people’s cars up,” said Mike Bice.

“I fuss at him all the time -- like, why you stopping? He’s like, it beats your car up!” said Roger Davis.

The neighbors says the railroad tracks on Highway 260 in front of their neighborhood are rough.

“They dug this track up, this crossing up four to five years ago and they’ve dug every one of these up down this line and they fixed every one of them but they never did come back and fix this one,” explained Bice.

“The past four years [have] gotten real real bad and they don’t care,” said Billy Davis.

The men say any request for the tracks to be fixed have gone unanswered and they feel forgotten about. Unfortunately, it’s not the only issue they’re experiencing wit the tracks. The main one is getting trapped on one side of the tracks or the other for hours, sometimes twice a day, while a train is stopped.

They just want to see someone repave the tracks.

