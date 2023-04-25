Advertise
‘An Evening of Remembrance planned in Montgomery to honor crime victims

The event coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
A photo from "An Evening of Remembrance" event in 2021.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey is holding “An Evening of Remembrance” Tuesday night in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The ceremony is aimed at honoring the lives of local homicide victims and providing important information about support services for their families. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery and will feature three speakers. Each of the speakers lost children to violent crimes.

“We must never forget that the men, women, and children in our community whose lives were brutally and prematurely ended are not just a headline, number, or statistic. They are our relatives, friends, and neighbors. Whatever form justice takes, victims’ families need a seamless continuum of support to heal from the trauma they suffered. I encourage everyone to join us on April 25th for an evening of reflection, remembrance, and action,” said D.A. Bailey.

The night will also honor the memory of citizens violently taken from their loved ones through a special, impactful “In Memoriam” multimedia presentation that will feature images of Montgomery County homicide victims and tribute messages from their families.

Across the country, this week is dedicated to learning about victimization, the effect victimization has on individuals, families, friends and the community, and to promote laws, policies, and programs in place to help victims of crime.

“An Evening of Remembrance” is free and open to the public.

