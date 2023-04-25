ASU featured on BET+ series “College Hill: Celebrity Edition”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University will host a premiere screening for season two of BET+’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” Tuesday.

The hit reality series, set to return to BET+ on May 11, filmed its second season at ASU last fall. The show follows eight celebrities as they enroll to pursue higher education while experiencing the joys and challenges of life on campus.

The cast includes Ray J, Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner. During the season, they step out of the limelight and into the classroom to complete a rigorous, tailor-made academic certificate program to cross the graduation stage.

Posey, Rogers and Browner are set to attend the screening and Yard Fest on the campus of ASU.

The series is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds, founder of Edmonds Entertainment, Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga for This Way Out Media and Tiffany Lea Williams, Mimi Blanchard and Raye Dowell for BET+.

“We are extremely excited to welcome ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ to the campus of Alabama State University,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “I want to thank Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, and BET+ for selecting ASU as the location for the popular reality show that gives a global stage to the academic excellence, rich history and unique culture of the nation’s HBCUs.”

“College Hill: Celebrity Edition” is a reimagining of “College Hill”, which first aired in the early 2000s, documenting students’ lives at different HBCUs.

