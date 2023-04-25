Advertise
Case goes to jury in Coley McCraney murder trial

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The case is now in the hands of the jury in the Coley McCraney murder trial.

Both sides wrapped up their closing arguments Tuesday just before noon. During closing arguments, the defense pointed out that the state had no confession, murder weapon, or witnesses, only DNA.

“Don’t let the state hypnotize you into bringing back a guilty verdict,” Defense attorney David Harrison said.

The prosecution said McCraney’s story did not add up.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said McCraney’s testimony that he knew Beasley and gave the girls directions did not make sense. He pointed to the previous testimony of two witnesses who said they had given the girls directions.

McCraney’s attorneys said he and Beasley had consensual sex the night of the murders, but Marshall said in closing that Beasley had mud on the inside of her pants, which showed she did not have sex in the back of a truck but was instead “raped on the ground by someone she did not know.”

Marshall added that there were no witnesses because McCraney murdered them and admitted that he was the last person to see them alive.

“Don’t lose your common sense,” Marshall told the jury. “Verdict is a Latin term that means “speak the truth.” The truth, in this case, is a verdict of guilty.”

It is now up to the jury to decide who they believe.

