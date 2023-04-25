Advertise
“Common ground already exists,” Nikki Haley outlines position on abortion

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The only woman in the 2024 Republican field for president described herself as pro-life and unapologetic in a Tuesday speech at the Susan B Anthony pro-life America headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Nikki Haley said there is a need for a national consensus to make federal abortion laws, but advocated states take the lead on abortion if the country cannot reach a national compromise.

“People in different places are taking different paths,” Haley said. “That’s what the founders of our country envisioned.”

Potential Haley opponent Ron DeSantis has already signed a 6 week abortion ban in Florida, and North Dakota just passed their own 6 week ban.

George Washington professor Danny Hayes says the issue may help Democrats in a general election.

“In state-wide races that has helped them,” Hayes said. “Their position on abortion which is making it available, with some restrictions, essentially, is more popular than the Republicans position.”

Haley said, if elected, she would try to find a national consensus between party extremes on the issue.

“I believe common ground already exists,” Haley said in the speech.

Haley said fears that either party can unilaterally enact their abortion agendas are overblown, given the polarization of debate on the issue.

“No Republican president will have the ability to ban abortion nation-wide, just as no Democrat president can override the laws of all 50 states,” Haley said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Following the abortion speech, the Haley campaign will spend three days in New Hampshire speaking at town halls.

