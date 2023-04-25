Dadeville city council to hold first meeting since mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dadeville city council is preparing to hold its first meeting since the mass shooting that claimed the lives of four people and injured dozens more on April 15.

Dadeville Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman says the heartbreak surrounding the tragedy will likely last for years.

With multiple arrests made, Goodman hopes family members of the victims can get justice, but he knows it will not take away their pain.

Council members will open the floor to community members to voice their questions or concerns.

The meeting will be at Dadeville City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

