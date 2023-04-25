Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dadeville city council to hold first meeting since mass shooting

Dadeville Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman says the heartbreak surrounding the tragedy will likely...
Dadeville Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman says the heartbreak surrounding the tragedy will likely last for years.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dadeville city council is preparing to hold its first meeting since the mass shooting that claimed the lives of four people and injured dozens more on April 15.

Dadeville Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman says the heartbreak surrounding the tragedy will likely last for years.

With multiple arrests made, Goodman hopes family members of the victims can get justice, but he knows it will not take away their pain.

Council members will open the floor to community members to voice their questions or concerns.

The meeting will be at Dadeville City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Bre Hutchinson, 16, was in attendance at the birthday party and remains hospitalized.
Second Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital bed
Suspected killer Coley McCraney (pictured far left) during his murder trial for the 1999 deaths...
Prosecution, defense rest in Coley McCraney capital murder trial
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary resigned after Governor Kay Ivey...
Alabama education leader resigns over pre-K educator book ban

Latest News

Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders is selling koozies on her website that say, “Real Woman,”...
Female Republican governors launch ‘Real Woman’ koozies, parodying Bud Light campaign
Festivities will begin Wednesday, May 10, and conclude Saturday, May 13, with a home run derby...
Montgomery to host 3rd annual Black College World Series
The hit reality series, set to return to BET+ May 11, filmed its second season at ASU last...
ASU featured on BET+ series “College Hill: Celebrity Edition”