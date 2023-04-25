Evangel Christian Academy girls track team brings home gold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Evangel Christian Academy girls track team brought home gold in the AISA state track meet.

The team, coached by Joesph Proctor and Sherell Lewis, says the team won first place in the AISA 1A division. They also had first place finishes in the 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relays.

