Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Evangel Christian Academy girls track team brings home gold

The Evangel Christian Academy girls track team brought home gold in the AISA state track meet.
The Evangel Christian Academy girls track team brought home gold in the AISA state track meet.(Source: Evangel Christian Academy)
By Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Evangel Christian Academy girls track team brought home gold in the AISA state track meet.

The team, coached by Joesph Proctor and Sherell Lewis, says the team won first place in the AISA 1A division. They also had first place finishes in the 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relays.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
The 187th Fighter Wing is divesting its F-16 jets as it prepares to field the F-35A Lightning...
187th Fighter Wing bids farewell to F-16 jets
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
The tight knit community of Dadeville is leaning heavily on its faith as a week passes since...
Dadeville residents still coping 1 week after mass shooting

Latest News

Prattville High School dedicated its indoor baseball facility to a longtime coach James “Rocky”...
Prattville dedicates indoor baseball facility to longtime coach
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field
The Montgomery Biscuits and Mississippi Braves met twice Saturday with each netting a win.
Biscuits, Braves split Saturday doubleheader
The battle for the Tide's starting quarterback position continues.
Alabama holds spring game at Bryant Denny Stadium