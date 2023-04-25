First Alert: Rain and storms will soon make a return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy... that is the extent of our forecast for today! We are keeping it dry and temperatures are warming up nicely after a crisp start to our morning; upper 40s and lower 50s are gone, and afternoon highs near either side of 80° are anticipated across central and south Alabama. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back by tomorrow - then we will be keeping our eyes on the potential for a few stronger storm Thursday that include heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

It does not look like a widespread severe weather event in Alabama. However, it does look like a few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main hazards.

A very low threat of severe weather exists Thursday into Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Conditions should dry out briefly Friday into early Saturday before another system arrives later Saturday into Saturday night. This one will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms with it as well.

I would not worry about Saturday plans at this time with some uncertainty in timing and coverage of rain remaining. Just be aware that the chance of rain is at least there later in the day Saturday and Saturday night. Depending on this system winds up coming together, the risk for a strong storm or two would exist here too.

We have put a 20% chance of rain in there for Sunday with a slight chance of rain lingering into the morning. It should end up being a dry day for a large portion of Central and South Alabama with cooler temperatures.

Highs will go from near near or slightly above 80 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday back into the lower 70s by Sunday. Upper 40s are even possible as you wake up Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Next week will likely start off dry and nice with seasonably warm temperatures and no issues to be had. Both Monday and Tuesday should bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming from the mid-70s on Monday to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday.

