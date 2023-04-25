Advertise
Funeral held for Dadeville shooting victim Philstavious Dowdell

Family and friends said goodbye Monday to one of the four victims killed in Dadeville.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends of Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell gathered in the Dadeville High School auditorium Monday for his celebration of life service.

Dowdell and three others were killed and dozens more were injured when a shooting broke out at his sister’s sweet 16 birthday party on April 15. He was 18 years old.

Dowdell, a star football player for the Dadeville Tigers, was preparing to graduate next month. He was committed to play football at Jacksonville State this fall. Rich Rodriguez, head football coach for the Gamecocks, said this is a tremendous loss for everyone who crossed paths with Dowdell.

“It’s hard on everybody here but especially for the families and you know, we were so excited to have Phil.” Rodriguez said. “It’s just a senseless tragedy and we want to do anything we can to support his family and the rest of the victims’ families as well.”

Dowdell’s family has set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.

