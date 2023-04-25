How not-so-hot temps can still be dangerous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pet safety should be top-of-mind no matter what time of year it is. However, there are different things to be aware of as a pet owner depending on the time of year.

Now that we are approaching May and then the hot summer months the focus will be heat safety for your furry friends.

It does not actually have to be hot for heat-related issues to arise. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s -- not too bad for Alabama! -- can lead to dangerous conditions for all pets if the proper precautions are not taken.

The two main issues arise when it comes to your vehicle and taking your pet for a walk outside.

Vehicles in the heat...

A sunny day with light wind speeds and temperatures at or above 70 degrees is a perfect recipe for dangerous heat inside your vehicle. It may seem obvious, but it’s really not safe under any circumstance to leave pets or children inside a vehicle.

The problem is it happens multiple times every single year here in the U.S.

And it happens because the temperature inside a vehicle rises very fast. This is true even if it’s not necessarily hot outside. An outdoor temperature of 80 degrees can easily create dangerous and life-threatening conditions inside a closed car.

At 80 degrees, the inside of a car gets dangerously hot. (WSFA 12 News)

After only 20 minutes, the inside of your car will be as hot as 109 degrees with an outdoor temperature of 80. After an hour the inside of your car will be 123 degrees! This is enough to cause significant stress, injury and death in a short period of time.

When it’s 90 degrees outside the inside of a closed car will heat up even faster. In 10 short minutes the inside of your car will heat up to 109 degrees. In 30 minutes the inside of a closed vehicle will register at 124 degrees if it’s 90 outside.

At 90 degrees, the inside of a car gets dangerously hot. (WSFA 12 News)

Leaving windows down a little bit is not enough to combat the dangerous heat that occurs inside a vehicle. On a sunny day it’s still unsafe to leave children and pets unattended even if you roll the windows down some. The same goes for the sunroof!

Surfaces in the heat...

Another aspect of owning a dog is taking them for walks. This is likely a task that comes across as harmless and so common that there’s nothing you as a pet owner need to worry about before heading out.

That is not the case during the spring, summer and even fall months in Alabama.

Concrete and asphalt get especially hot on sunny days with light wind speeds. (WSFA 12 News)

An outdoor temperature of only 75 to 80 degrees can lead to dangerous surface conditions for your pets -- especially their sensitive paws. An outdoor temperature of 75 to 80 equates to an asphalt temperature of near 110 to 115 degrees. This is hot enough to cause distress.

If it’s 75 degrees or above and sunny, a good rule of thumb is to check the pavement temperature with the back of your hand or bare foot. If you think it’s hot within 7-10 seconds then it’s too hot for your doggo!

It’s best to consider walking your dog early in the morning, during the evening or at night. If it’s above 75 degrees outside it’s recommended to follow shaded paths, use dog booties and/or use surfaces like grass and gravel. These can often be more tolerable to dog paws.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.