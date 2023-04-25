LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old suspect of murder.

On April 9, LaGrange officers responded to the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived, they located 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey. He was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical for treatment. Lindsey was transported to a metro area hospital in critical condition.

On April 11, Lindsey died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this incident.

On April 12, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 13-year-old Jayden Gunsby. This warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the offense being a murder charge.

Captain Dale Strickland with LaGrange Police Department said a car at the scene fled.

“We were about to obtain that vehicle through that investigation, and through that investigation, we were able to determine some of the occupants. As a result, we looked for and attempted to locate this juvenile, that now has a warrant for his arrest,” said Strickland.

Strickland said it was difficult to find Gunbsy.

“It’s not like he, himself, could go away or leave the jurisdiction without the help of friends or family. And we’ve been asking for support in locating him both from friends and family.”

There is no word on a motive for the shooting or if there was any type of relationship between the victim and the accused suspect. However, police confirmed multiple parties fled the scene.

“We want to make sure we have the opportunity to speak with the suspect in the case. They sometimes can provide a perspective on what took place and why it took place,” said the captain.

Gunbsy was taken into custody at approximately 11:15 p.m. on April 24.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.