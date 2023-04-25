Advertise
Macon County leaders working to address youth violence

Four of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting are from Tuskegee, something community leaders say has them concerned.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Four of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting are from Tuskegee, something on the radar of both city and county leaders who are searching for solutions to youth violence.

Lucenia Williams Dunn with the Tuskegee Macon County Community Foundation said she believes fewer parents are involved in their kid’s lives.

“I think that we have missed the step here,” Dunn said.

Now, Dunn is working with area leaders to create a plan that addresses the problem.

“Those of you who remember when you were 17 years old know that sometimes you don’t always make the right decisions,” she said.

The following are some of the priorities the group is looking at:

  • Addressing trauma surrounding the Dadeville shooting
  • Supporting K-12 activities, such as Saturday school and summer programs
  • Assisting struggling parents
  • Getting young people involved in higher education and the workforce
  • Teaching young people about the law

“I don’t think they heard the fact that they’re going to be locked up for the rest of their lives,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Tuskegee mayor and other area leaders are expected to make an official statement on the Dadeville mass shooting at 5:45 p.m.

