Macon County leaders working to address youth violence

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Four of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting are from Tuskegee, something on the radar of both city and county leaders who are searching for solutions to youth violence.

Lucenia Williams Dunn with the Tuskegee Macon County Community Foundation said she believes fewer parents are involved in their kid’s lives.

“I think that we have missed the step here,” Dunn said.

Now, Dunn is working with area leaders to create a plan that addresses the problem.

“Those of you who remember when you were 17 years old know that sometimes you don’t always make the right decisions,” she said.

The following are some of the priorities the group is looking at:

Addressing trauma surrounding the Dadeville shooting

Supporting K-12 activities, such as Saturday school and summer programs

Assisting struggling parents

Getting young people involved in higher education and the workforce

Teaching young people about the law

“I don’t think they heard the fact that they’re going to be locked up for the rest of their lives,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Tuskegee mayor and other area leaders are expected to make an official statement on the Dadeville mass shooting at 5:45 p.m.

