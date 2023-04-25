Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged in Montgomery arson case

Montgomery Fire Rescue has charged a man with arson after an early Monday morning blaze.
Montgomery Fire Rescue has charged a man with arson after an early Monday morning blaze.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue has charged a man with arson after an early Monday morning blaze.

According to MFR Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.

Harrison was charged in connection to a fire that took place around 1:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of Short Leaf Pine Drive.

According to a release, fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of a fire that left a single-wide trailer heavily damaged. During the investigation, it was determined that the fire started on the outside of the home near the front bedroom window.

Those who were inside the home told investigators they had been sleeping when the fire began. Because of this, investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say Harrison was later identified as the suspect. After being interviewed by detectives, he was officially charged with arson.

A motive for the arson has not been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
Suspected killer Coley McCraney (pictured far left) during his murder trial for the 1999 deaths...
Prosecution, defense rest in Coley McCraney capital murder trial
Bre Hutchinson, 16, was in attendance at the birthday party and remains hospitalized.
Second Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital bed
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Lifesaver medical helicopter crash in Shelby County

Latest News

dog puppy generic
How not-so-hot temps can still be dangerous
Mental health services impacted in Alabama due to staffing shortages
Behavioral health nurse shortages impacting Alabama Department of Mental Health
LaGrange police searching for alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
LaGrange police arrest alleged 13-year-old murder suspect
‘An Evening of Remembrance planned in Montgomery to honor crime victims
‘An Evening of Remembrance planned in Montgomery to honor crime victims