Man charged in Montgomery arson case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue has charged a man with arson after an early Monday morning blaze.

According to MFR Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.

Harrison was charged in connection to a fire that took place around 1:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of Short Leaf Pine Drive.

According to a release, fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of a fire that left a single-wide trailer heavily damaged. During the investigation, it was determined that the fire started on the outside of the home near the front bedroom window.

Those who were inside the home told investigators they had been sleeping when the fire began. Because of this, investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say Harrison was later identified as the suspect. After being interviewed by detectives, he was officially charged with arson.

A motive for the arson has not been released.

