Montgomery to host 3rd annual Black College World Series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eight baseball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will compete in the third annual Black College World Series championship at Riverwalk Stadium.

Festivities will begin Wednesday, May 10, and conclude Saturday, May 13, with a home run derby at 2 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m.

The Black College World Series is a postseason tournament to determine a national champion among HBCU “small school” baseball programs. The series will feature four teams from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and four from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). These two athletic governing associations constitute the HBCU “small school” division.

The tournament will be broken into two brackets, with the winners of each division facing off in a one-game playoff to determine a champion.

