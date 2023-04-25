Prattville dedicates indoor baseball facility to longtime coach

Advertise
By Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School dedicated its indoor baseball facility to a longtime, well-known baseball coach.

James “Rocky” Minor has been a baseball coach in Prattville for over 20 years. Last week, the team honored him and held a ceremony to dedicate the indoor facility to him.

Minor’s family, friends and the baseball team were in attendance to spend the special moment with him.

“It means the world to have people who care enough about you to dedicate something in your honor,” Minor said. “I’ve been around a long time, 22 years, and I just appreciate everybody that helped me get to this point.”

