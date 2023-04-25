Prattville High School athlete wins christian leadership award

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The 37th annual YMCA-FCA Christian Leadership Awards Banquet was held at First United Methodist Church Monday night. This awards banquet honors student-athletes of Autauga County high schools who have demonstrated Christian leadership in their schools and communities.

This year’s leadership award winner was Gracie Downey. She plays soccer, basketball and track at Prattville High School.

The sports star just had surgery on her ACL and meniscus but was still able to make it to the event.

“It’s really full circle from being a ninth grader just showing up at the meetings and being new to all of it to then being the one leading it and enjoying my time there, encouraging other kids to show up, leading prayers and almost devotionals, so I think it’s really full circle in that aspect,” she said.

WSFA 12 News anchor Judd Davis was the emcee this year.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.