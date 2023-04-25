Advertise
Prattville High School athlete wins christian leadership award

Gracie Downey was honored at the YMCA-FCA Christian Leadership Awards Banquet.
Gracie Downey was honored at the YMCA-FCA Christian Leadership Awards Banquet.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The 37th annual YMCA-FCA Christian Leadership Awards Banquet was held at First United Methodist Church Monday night. This awards banquet honors student-athletes of Autauga County high schools who have demonstrated Christian leadership in their schools and communities.

This year’s leadership award winner was Gracie Downey. She plays soccer, basketball and track at Prattville High School.

The sports star just had surgery on her ACL and meniscus but was still able to make it to the event.

“It’s really full circle from being a ninth grader just showing up at the meetings and being new to all of it to then being the one leading it and enjoying my time there, encouraging other kids to show up, leading prayers and almost devotionals, so I think it’s really full circle in that aspect,” she said.

WSFA 12 News anchor Judd Davis was the emcee this year.

