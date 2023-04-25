West Alabama students get full-time jobs after graduation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of a students from west Alabama already know what they’ll be doing this summer - working full-time jobs.

They participated in WOW 2.0 and walked away with jobs that start in a month or so.

West Alabama Works spent years organizing a system where students start charting their career pathway at an early age. Now, many of them are crossing the finish line by graduating from high school and immediately starting their careers.

More than 600 contingent job offers went out to more than 230 students at WOW 2.0 at Shelton State Community College more than a week ago.

WOW, or Worlds of Work, is a program where businesses show high school students what high paying jobs are available to them in west Alabama without having a four-year college degree.

Many of those kids went through career technical academies that are in 12 school systems where they could learn skills like welding, modern manufacturing, and construction.

“They weren’t going into higher education or the military and they just wanted to go to work,” said Donny Jones with West Alabama Works. “So now they have a fantastic opportunity. And for the employers in our work force crisis that we’re in, it’s always a great help for those employers to have an opportunity to hire candidates who are ready to go to work.”

West Alabama Works hosts an annual signing ceremony next week for those students at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

