Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA: One or two handguns from Dadeville mass shooting altered with ‘Glock switch’

From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at...
From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we learning about new evidence that indicates at least one of the handguns involved in the mass shooting had been modified to shoot faster. An Alabama Law Enforcement Investigator testified one of the handguns was altered with a “Glock switch”, which is illegal.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the “Aniah’s Law” hearing in Dadeville, we are learning about new evidence that indicates at least one of the handguns involved in the mass shooting had been modified to shoot faster.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Investigator testified one of the handguns was altered with a “Glock switch,” which is illegal. Witnesses at the party described hearing rapid gun fire.

It’s not clear right now exactly how these guns were modified, but we do know there has been an increase in the number of “Glock switches” here in Alabama. The small, illegal device is very dangerous and has been used in mass shootings around the U.S. and in Alabama, according to law enforcement.

A “Glock switch” converts a handgun, a popular semi-automatic weapon, into a machine gun. We first told you about police uncovering dangerous Glock switches in Birmingham in an On Your Side investigation last year.

Since then, we’ve learned the number of Glock switches seized by law enforcement in the state has increased by 1,200%, according to the ATF.

“For each single pull of the trigger, it fires multiple rounds. It can fire up to a rate of 11 to 1,200 rounds per minute. That’s dangerous and as mentioned by the chief, it’s very dangerous to innocent bystanders. It is not an accurate weapon,” Special Agent Ashley Lightner with the ATF said about Glock switches.

Right now, Glock switch cases are being tried in federal court. A bill is making its way through the state legislature that could make Glock switch possession a felony. We’ll keep you updated on the progress.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary resigned after Governor Kay Ivey...
Alabama education leader resigns over pre-K educator book ban
Warming temperature bring better rain chance Wednesday and Thursday!
First Alert: Rain and storms will soon make a return
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Case goes to jury in Coley McCraney murder trial

Latest News

The number of families attending the evening of remembrance continues to grow each year.
Families mourn violent crime victims at Montgomery remembrance vigil
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Case goes to jury in Coley McCraney murder trial
A sign in Dadeville urges prayers for the community after the mass shooting on April 15, 2023.
Dadeville City Council dispels mass shooting business license rumor
Tuskegee leaders offer help with Dadeville recovery
Tuskegee leaders offer help with Dadeville recovery