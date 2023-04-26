Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Armed robbery arrest made in Lowndes County

Deuntay Latrell Simpson, 20, has been charged with first-degree robbery.
Deuntay Latrell Simpson, 20, has been charged with first-degree robbery.(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in Lowndes County in connection to an April 10 armed robbery.

Lowndes County sheriff deputies say Deuntay Latrell Simpson, 20, has been charged with first-degree robbery.

According to a press release, on April 10, deputies responded to U.S. Highway 31 in the Logan area in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies made contact with Roger Johnson of Bibb County.

Law enforcement say Johnson had traveled to meet up with a woman he met on Facebook. The two were supposed to meet at a location in Greenville. Johnson was told by the woman to go pick her cousin up before he arrived at the location. Johnson went to the address provided by the woman and picked her cousin up.

After driving around for about 30 minutes, authorities say Johnson was told to pull over at a remote location in Lowndes County where he was then robbed at gunpoint. Johnson’s cash, credit cards, wallet, phone and vehicle were taken. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.

After further investigation, deputies were able to secure a search warrant and make an arrest. Simpson is being held in the Lowndes County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the 2nd judicial District Attorney’s Office for their assistance.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and the case remains open.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
Five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting have made their initial court appearance.
Suspects’ family in Dadeville shooting speaks out during first court appearance
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary resigned after Governor Kay Ivey...
Alabama education leader resigns over pre-K educator book ban

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Eutaw remembers city employee killed while repairing sewer line
Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, pits as Romain Grosjean (28) of France drives past on pit row during...
NTT IndyCar series invades Barber Motorsports Park this weekend
Montgomery Motor Speedway
Montgomery Motor Speedway to host Late Model doubleheader this weekend
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting