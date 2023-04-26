Armed robbery arrest made in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in Lowndes County in connection to an April 10 armed robbery.

Lowndes County sheriff deputies say Deuntay Latrell Simpson, 20, has been charged with first-degree robbery.

According to a press release, on April 10, deputies responded to U.S. Highway 31 in the Logan area in reference to an armed robbery. Deputies made contact with Roger Johnson of Bibb County.

Law enforcement say Johnson had traveled to meet up with a woman he met on Facebook. The two were supposed to meet at a location in Greenville. Johnson was told by the woman to go pick her cousin up before he arrived at the location. Johnson went to the address provided by the woman and picked her cousin up.

After driving around for about 30 minutes, authorities say Johnson was told to pull over at a remote location in Lowndes County where he was then robbed at gunpoint. Johnson’s cash, credit cards, wallet, phone and vehicle were taken. The vehicle was recovered shortly after.

After further investigation, deputies were able to secure a search warrant and make an arrest. Simpson is being held in the Lowndes County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the 2nd judicial District Attorney’s Office for their assistance.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and the case remains open.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.