Baptist Health Care Foundation hosts Birdies for Babies golf tournament

Baptist Health Care Foundation welcomed golfers to Wynlakes Golf and Country Club Tuesday for day one of the Birdies for Babies golf tournament.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health Care Foundation welcomed golfers to Wynlakes Golf and Country Club Tuesday for day one of the Birdies for Babies golf tournament.

The tournament is an annual fundraiser for Baptist Health. A record $187,000 was raised this year. The money directly benefits Baptist Health’s two neonatal intensive care units at Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

The neonatal intensive care unit treats nearly 1,000 babies each year. The money raised goes toward life-saving equipment.

A total of four rounds will be played in the tournament. The winners will be announced on April 26, the last day of the event.

