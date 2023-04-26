Biscuits take 4th consecutive series opener this season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are off to their best start since 2006. The Biscuits (11-5) bested the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6-10) Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The 6-4 victory makes this the fourth team they’ve beat in the series opener this season.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will return for game two at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

