Biscuits take 4th consecutive series opener this season

The Montgomery Biscuits beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-4 at Riverwalk Stadium on April 25, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are off to their best start since 2006. The Biscuits (11-5) bested the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6-10) Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The 6-4 victory makes this the fourth team they’ve beat in the series opener this season.

The Biscuits and Blue Wahoos will return for game two at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

