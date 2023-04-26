Dadeville City Council dispels mass shooting business license rumor

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dadeville City Council met for the first time Tuesday since the mass shooting that claimed the lives of four people and injured dozens more on April 15.

Mayor Jimmy “Frank” Goodman opened the council meeting by praying for healing and guidance.

“People have been so great coming together,” Goodman said. “That is the way God want things.”

In addition to grieving, city officials are also having to combat misinformation. A rumor has spread that the city pulled the business license of the dance studio where the shooting happened. The mayor called it an “outright lie.”

“Let’s just get the facts because this is serious,” Goodman said.

Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell said she believes social media could be behind the rumor.

Caldwell is also a bus driver and teacher at Dadeville High School. She is urging kids to return to school.

“The first couple of days we had very low attendance, especially from our upper classmen, but today was better,” she said.

The councilwoman also stressed that teachers are listening in and helping students heal.

“It’s OK to laugh again. It’s OK to smile. It’s OK to talk about it,” she said. “All of that will begin the process of healing.”

Dadeville officials also thanked local law enforcement, first responders and hospital staff for their response to the attack.

