Episode 5: ‘Sometimes in life, you just have to keep going’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Sometimes in life, you just have to keep going,” that’s what make-up artist Jessica Lynch tells herself, especially when MS tries to stop her in her tracks.

Her talent is brilliant but this disease can be debilitating literally paralyzing at times - sometimes knocking her off her feet and out of work. But she always finds a way to get back up and get back at it.

This beauty of a woman has an incredible gift for bringing out the beauty in every face she touches. Not the beauty you see, the beauty you FEEL, the beauty that radiates from inside her.

When you book a session with “It’s Jess Makeup” well, it’s actually going to be a lot more than “just” make-up. Chances are, you’ll walk away with a new friend just like I did.

