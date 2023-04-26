Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. (KCAL, KCBS, LA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man has been accused of falsely claiming to be a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. Available records did not list an attorney who could speak on the 44-year-old’s behalf.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The clinic conducts blood tests and offers treatment for conditions including cancer and viral infections, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.(Source: LA County District Attorney, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

His arrest came after an undercover investigator received a consultation last November during which Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, the DA’s statement said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Gevorkian was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
Bre Hutchinson, 16, was in attendance at the birthday party and remains hospitalized.
Second Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital bed
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
Suspected killer Coley McCraney (pictured far left) during his murder trial for the 1999 deaths...
Prosecution, defense rest in Coley McCraney capital murder trial

Latest News

At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at...
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
Man accused of impersonating doctor, treating thousands without license
The number of families attending the evening of remembrance continues to grow each year.
Families mourn violent crime victims at Montgomery remembrance vigil