Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location

Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a new location in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a new location!

According to the company’s Facebook page, the new location is in Montgomery at the Westminster Shopping Center at Carter Hill Road and Zelda Road. A spokesperson said a soft opening was held Tuesday with a grand opening planned for May 8.

The Bates family is celebrating a century of business, having originally opened a free-range turkey farm in 1923. Bill Bates expanded the turkey farm near Fort Deposit, opening the famed turkey house restaurant in Greenville in 1970.

Bates, who passed away in 2013,, recalled during a 2005 interview with WSFA 12 News that it all got started when his great aunt gave his father nine turkey eggs as a wedding present. The business has been going strong for more than five generations.

The Bates family also provides the ceremonial turkeys every year for Alabama’s governor to “pardon” at Thanksgiving.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary resigned after Governor Kay Ivey...
Alabama education leader resigns over pre-K educator book ban
Warming temperature bring better rain chance Wednesday and Thursday!
First Alert: Rain and storms will soon make a return
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders

Latest News

Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Decades later, Coley McCraney found guilty in Beasley, Hawlett murders
Coley McCraney guilty on all counts for 1999 south Alabama murders
Answers are still being sought in the death of a Montgomery mother.
Answers still sought in Montgomery mother’s fatal shooting
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves talks TroyFest, Hometown Tours
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves talks TroyFest, Hometown Tours