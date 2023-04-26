Famed Bates House of Turkey to open Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a new location!

According to the company’s Facebook page, the new location is in Montgomery at the Westminster Shopping Center at Carter Hill Road and Zelda Road. A spokesperson said a soft opening was held Tuesday with a grand opening planned for May 8.

The Bates family is celebrating a century of business, having originally opened a free-range turkey farm in 1923. Bill Bates expanded the turkey farm near Fort Deposit, opening the famed turkey house restaurant in Greenville in 1970.

Bates, who passed away in 2013,, recalled during a 2005 interview with WSFA 12 News that it all got started when his great aunt gave his father nine turkey eggs as a wedding present. The business has been going strong for more than five generations.

The Bates family also provides the ceremonial turkeys every year for Alabama’s governor to “pardon” at Thanksgiving.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.