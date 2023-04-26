Families mourn violent crime victims at Montgomery remembrance vigil

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s been five months or 10 years, crime victims’ families in Montgomery still continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Those same families gathered on Tuesday for “An Evening of Remembrance” with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, the sheriff’s department and Montgomery Police Department to bring each other support through hard times.

“We’re all here because we lost somebody,” said Jamal Young, father of Dundrell Young and a keynote speaker. Dundrell died in a shooting in 2015.

According to the DA’s office, there is a backlog of at least 200 murder cases that have not been tried, so many families are still waiting for justice.

“It’s sad that people just keep losing their life to violence,” said Beth McQuitty.

McQuitty’s son Jay McCullom was killed on New Year’s Eve in 2012.

During her speech, McQuitty told families that the best way to get through grief is to remember the good things about the person and always “choose joy.” She reassured families who are still waiting for justice to be served that they will get the closure they need soon.

“It will come one day,” she said. “It may not come here on Earth, but it will come.”

Families who lost their loved as far back as 1998 were at the remembrance vigil.

