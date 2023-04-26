Montgomery Motor Speedway to host Late Model doubleheader this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Motor Speedway is all set to host the ASA Southern Super Series “Rumble by the River, which was postponed earlier this month due to rain. This has set up the biggest weekend in MMS history, with the Show Me the Money Pro Late Models invading the track for the second time this season in a thrilling doubleheader with the Southern Super Series.

The event will be the second race held at the historic ½ mile-paved oval in Montgomery this race season. The season’s first race was the 59th Alabama 200, which featured 15-year-old Seth Christensen taking the checked flag first.

The Southern Super Series is a regional Super Late Model series sanctioned by the American Speed Association (ASA). The Rumble by the River is the series’ fifth race of the season, which has already been filled with action.

Longtime racer and Georgia native Bubba Pollard took home the checkers in the opening race of the season at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA. Race two saw NASCAR superstar William Byron capture the victory at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.

The Southern Super Series then traveled to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, where Lawrenceville, GA, native Casey Roderick took home the hardware. However, race number four on the schedule, the Georgia Spring Nationals, was postponed due to weather. The race was initially supposed to be held on April 1.

Minnesota driver William Sawalich won last season’s Rumble by the River by just over a half second.

Point standings for the Southern Super Series coming into the weekend feature Casey Roderick on the top with a 27-point lead over second-place Matt Craig and a 28-point lead over third-place Jake Finch.

The Show Me the Money Pro Late Model are appearing in the second of six races scheduled for the season at MMS. The last time these cars were on the track, it ended in a thrilling victory for Seth Christensen after the leaders got into each other late in the race.

Revised schedule for the Rumble by the River double header that will take place this weekend at Montgomery Motor Speedway. (Montgomery Motor Speedway)

The Impact Zone Photos Outlaw Late Models were scheduled to run on April 15th however, they have been rescheduled for June 17th in what will be a doubleheader for the class. The Pure Stock/Roadrunner race that was also scheduled for the 15th has been moved to May 27th.

Additionally, race fans will be able to catch Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks on Saturday night. The grandstands open at 4 p.m., and the features will take the green flag at 6:30 p.m.

