NTT IndyCar series invades Barber Motorsports Park this weekend

LEEDS, Ala. (WSFA) - Barber Motorsports Park is set to welcome in the NTT IndyCar series this weekend for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

This will be the fourth race of the season for the series that has seen a different winner in each race so far this year.

Last season it was Pato O’ward who piloted his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to victory lane. O’Ward also owns the track qualifying record, which he set back in 2021. O’Ward ran a 1:05:5019 lap with an average speed of 136.049 mph.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 28

1:40-2:25 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice, INDYCAR LIVE

2:40-3:55 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (75 minutes), Peacock

Saturday, April 29

10-10:45 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice, INDYCAR LIVE

11 a.m.-noon – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (45 minutes), Peacock

1:20-1:40 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone, INDYCAR LIVE

2-3:15 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, April 30

11-11:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock

11:55 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama “Drivers, start your engines”

Noon – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama (35 laps/55 minutes), Peacock.

2 p.m. – NBC on air

2:23 p.m. – Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix “Drivers, start your engines”

2:30 p.m. – Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (90 laps / 207 miles), NBC (Live)

Andretti Autosport and former Formula 1 driver, Romain Grosjean has come close multiple times this season to taking that top podium spot, finishing second most recently in the Long Beach Grand Prix. Grosjean has yet to find victory lane in the series, but this weekend could be the opportunity he is looking for.

Scott Dixon has been the most successful NTT IndyCar Series driver at the Alabama track, yet he does not have a win yet to show for it. He has had nine podium finishes in 12 races and has finished second six of those times.

More recently, Josef Newgarden has found the most success at the track. Newgarden has won three of the past seven races at Barber Motorsports Park.

Marcus Ericsson currently holds a 15-point lead in the driver standings over O’Ward. May is a critical month for drivers in the series because there are 150 points available over the next four weeks, which will be capped off at Indianapolis for arguably the most prestigious race in North America, the Indianapolis 500.

