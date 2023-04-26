Advertise
Organizations offer free eye clinic for children in Perry County

The free eye clinic will be held at the Perry County Health Department Monday, May 1 from 9...
The free eye clinic will be held at the Perry County Health Department Monday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be available by appointment only. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 100 children in Perry County will receive free dilated eye exams and all necessary eye care treatment on May 1.

The free eye clinic will be held at the Perry County Health Department Monday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be available by appointment only.

The clinic will be for children who have failed a local day care or school-based vision screening.

It is a partnership between Sight Savers America, pediatric ophthalmologists and optometrists from the UAB Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, and Essilor Vision Foundation’s Changing Life through Lenses program.

Sight Savers America will return to Marion to deliver free eyeglasses to children who receive a prescription at the clinic.

“Better vision makes a world of difference in the lives of children, and we are excited to be coming to Perry County again to provide this free service,” said Jeff Haddox, President and CEO of Sight Savers America. “Since there are no optometrists or ophthalmologists practicing in Perry County, this eye clinic is the only local eye care for children in the area.”

Sight Savers America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to identify and secure treatment for unmet vision and health needs.

