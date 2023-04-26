Scattered storms today, widespread rain tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening with highs around 80 degrees. A strong storm or two capable of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds would be possible.

Scattered rain and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Widespread rain and storms are then forecast to occur tomorrow into tomorrow night as an area of low pressure swings through. The chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms exists more so during this period.

While it does not look like a widespread severe weather event in Alabama, it does look like a few strong to severe storms may occur with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main hazards. The highest chance of rain, storms and severe weather is during the afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Conditions should dry out briefly Friday into early Saturday before another system arrives late Saturday and lingers into Sunday. It’s important to note that some models indicate a chance of a few showers lingering into Friday. For now we would continue leaning towards the drier side for Friday’s forecast.

The weekend system will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Saturday through the day Sunday. Models are not in agreement on how exactly things will come together, so we are capping any rain chances at 50%. It seems as though Saturday night and Sunday is the favored window for highest rain coverage based on the latest guidance.

Multiple opportunities for rain and storms exist through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will go from near near 80 degrees each day through Saturday to the lower and middle 70s starting Sunday. Upper 40s are looking likely as you wake up Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Next week will start off dry and nice with no issues to be had. Both Monday and Tuesday should bring plenty of sunshine with cooler than normal temperatures in the 70s.

Multiple rain and storm opportunities exist between today and Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.