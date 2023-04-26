Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Worker dies after trench collapse in Eutaw

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has died following a trench collapse while working underground in the Branch Heights subdivision of Eutaw.

The Greene County coroner’s office confirmed the victim is Tony Rice of Eutaw.

Rice, a Eutaw city worker, was part of a crew doing sewer work when the trench around him and two others collapsed at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The two other city employees were able to get themselves out, but Rice was unable to.

After a call was put out for mutual assistance, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue came out around 9 p.m. to assist in rescue efforts.

When the trench began filling with water and sewage, Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department was on the scene to help pump water out.

Rice’s body was finally recovered at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s never good when the family is on the scene,” Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said. “It’s devastating for the family. It’s devastating for the crew members that are on the scene. Members of his crew have not left the scene.”

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson said her heart is heavy, offering her prayers to the Rice family and the citizens of Eutaw.

Corey Martin, with the City of Eutaw released this statement:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
89 shell casings recovered from Dadeville mass shooting scene
Janarrious Harrison, 26, has been charged with first-degree arson.
Man charged in Montgomery arson case
The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary resigned after Governor Kay Ivey...
Alabama education leader resigns over pre-K educator book ban
Warming temperature bring better rain chance Wednesday and Thursday!
First Alert: Rain and storms will soon make a return
Case given to jury in Coley McCraney trial
Case goes to jury in Coley McCraney murder trial

Latest News

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves talks TroyFest, Hometown Tours
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves talks TroyFest, Hometown Tours
Typical May temperatures top out in the 80s during the afternoon and fall into the upper 50s...
What to expect in May in Central Alabama
Jury finds man guilty of capital murder after 2018 shooting death of Huntsville 3-year-old
Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 5: ‘Sometimes in life, you just have to keep going’
This Wednesday, WSFA 12 News is again taking our news on the road and this time, we’re headed...
HomeTown Tours: WSFA 12 News heads to Troy!