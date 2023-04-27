25 years later, still no answers in Traci Kegley disappearance

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday marks the 25-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Elmore County woman. On April 26, 1998, Traci Kegley, who was then 30 years old, left her home in Eclectic and never returned.

She was last seen at a service station on Highway 231 and Redland Road. The following day, Kegley’s car, a 1993 Geo Storm, was found abandoned on Old Georgia Road (County Road 170) across from the T&H Grocery with Kegley’s 2-year-old daughter inside. The child was unharmed.

Kegley’s car, a 1993 Geo Storm, was found abandoned on Old Georgia Road (County Road 170) across from the T&H Grocery. (CrimeStoppers)

In February of 2018, law enforcement officials secured 300 acres of land in rural Elmore County in hopes of finding answers in Kegley’s disappearance. Unfortunately, the search came up empty.

Law enforcement search for evidence in the Traci Kegley case (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Over the course of two decades, law enforcement officials have followed tips and executed special searches. Those who were close to Kegley even solicited the guidance of mediums with hopes of bringing light to a case that still haunts Elmore County.

WSFA 12 News asked Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin for an update. He said there have been no new developments but that he does stay in contact with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about the case.

If you have any information involving the disappearance of Traci Kegley, please call CrimeStoppers at 334–215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.