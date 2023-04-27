Attorney for Dadeville mass shooting suspect may push for self-defense

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Willie Brown Jr’s attorney, George Bulls II, not satisfied with a judge’s decision to keep his client behind bars until trial.

Willie Brown Jr. along with four other co-defendants were denied bond Wednesday.

A Tallapoosa County judge ruled to keep five of the six suspects charged with reckless murder in jail until trial in the Dadeville sweet 16 birthday party mass shooting.

Four people were killed. Thirty-two others were injured in the shooting.

During an Aniah’s law hearing, an ALEA agent testified that 89 shots were fired in a crowd of about 60 people, bullets came from all directions from likely seven different people. Two of the guns used, were said to have been illegally modified with glock switches, which allow them to fire like automatic weapons.

The agent testified that he was told Willie Brown Jr. was one of the shooters.

Bulls statement said “This case is in the very early stages of the criminal process and my client is innocent until proven guilty. Today we learned he would be denied bond, which we hope to revisit with Judge Taylor after the State’s evidence is put forward at the upcoming Preliminary Hearing. My client had a spotless record and had never been arrested for anything prior to this. We await seeing and hearing more of the probable cause evidence the State has against Mr. Brown - Though no official discovery has been provided at this moment; the sole evidence produced by the State at Tuesday’s bond hearing only shows my client’s possible involvement from his co defendant’s statements, which we have yet to receive and must be independently corroborated. Also, we will be doing our own investigation into who actually fired first because as Agent Thornton said at the Bond Hearing, the evidence thus far shows one of the victims, who was wearing a ski mask, was the first to start shooting.”

The agent also testified that witnesses claimed Corbin Holston was the first to open fire. The agent said Holston was even wearing a ski mask at one point. Holston died in the shooting.

Bulls said because Holston allegedly shot first, he may have a chance to argue self defense at trial.

When asked about claiming self-defense for his client, Bulls said “not with the current charge of reckless murder, but things can change at a trial and we may be able to argue it then.”

For now, Bulls said his team will do its own investigation into what happened and he plans to ask a judge for bail at Willie Brown Jr’s preliminary hearing.

