Cat thrown from moving car on Dauphin Island bridge, police looking for suspect

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A cat was thrown from a moving car on the Dauphin Island bridge Saturday, possibly aiming to throw it into the water, police say.

Police are now trying to find who did this and get the cat a safe home.

Here’s innocent Magnolia, a half-blind tuxedo, malnourished, and pregnant.

Thrown from Dauphin Island bridge
Thrown from Dauphin Island bridge(DIPD)

Detective Jeremy Castile said another driver behind the suspect’s car turned around, thinking it was something else.

“She thought it was a rag being thrown from the vehicle,” said Castile. “She was behind the vehicle. When she stopped, she turned around, went back, made sure it was a rag, well it wasn’t. It was a cat curled up on the bridge.”

They believe the driver was in a red 2016 Toyota Corolla like this, with a ‘Jesus fish’ sticker on the back and camo license plate.

Detective Castile said the island frequently sees cat cruelty cases, but this is a new one.

“We’ve got multiple instances of cats, but not of cats being thrown off the bridge, or trying to get thrown off the bridge,” he said. “They are people’s pets. People down here treat them like they are family, even though they are not theirs, but the community still treats them like they are their cats.”

Magnolia is heading to the vet for another checkup Thursday, especially for her babies.

The suspect will face animal cruelty charges. If you know anything, reach out to Dauphin Island Police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

